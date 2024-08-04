Malaysian ringgits to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MYR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
67,171.60 lkr

RM1.000 MYR = Sr67.17 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High67.171667.1716
Low64.507362.7469
Average65.066264.4479
Change3.98%7.05%
1 MYR to LKR stats

The performance of MYR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 67.1716 and a 30 day low of 64.5073. This means the 30 day average was 65.0662. The change for MYR to LKR was 3.98.

The performance of MYR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.1716 and a 90 day low of 62.7469. This means the 90 day average was 64.4479. The change for MYR to LKR was 7.05.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MYR67.17160 LKR
5 MYR335.85800 LKR
10 MYR671.71600 LKR
20 MYR1,343.43200 LKR
50 MYR3,358.58000 LKR
100 MYR6,717.16000 LKR
250 MYR16,792.90000 LKR
500 MYR33,585.80000 LKR
1000 MYR67,171.60000 LKR
2000 MYR134,343.20000 LKR
5000 MYR335,858.00000 LKR
10000 MYR671,716.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LKR0.01489 MYR
5 LKR0.07444 MYR
10 LKR0.14887 MYR
20 LKR0.29774 MYR
50 LKR0.74436 MYR
100 LKR1.48872 MYR
250 LKR3.72180 MYR
500 LKR7.44360 MYR
1000 LKR14.88720 MYR
2000 LKR29.77440 MYR
5000 LKR74.43600 MYR
10000 LKR148.87200 MYR