Turkish liras to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert TRY to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
9,083.34 lkr

TL1.000 TRY = Sr9.083 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.32119.3897
Low9.08259.0825
Average9.18699.2685
Change-2.55%-1.50%
View full history

1 TRY to LKR stats

The performance of TRY to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3211 and a 30 day low of 9.0825. This means the 30 day average was 9.1869. The change for TRY to LKR was -2.55.

The performance of TRY to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.3897 and a 90 day low of 9.0825. This means the 90 day average was 9.2685. The change for TRY to LKR was -1.50.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TRY9.08334 LKR
5 TRY45.41670 LKR
10 TRY90.83340 LKR
20 TRY181.66680 LKR
50 TRY454.16700 LKR
100 TRY908.33400 LKR
250 TRY2,270.83500 LKR
500 TRY4,541.67000 LKR
1000 TRY9,083.34000 LKR
2000 TRY18,166.68000 LKR
5000 TRY45,416.70000 LKR
10000 TRY90,833.40000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 LKR0.11009 TRY
5 LKR0.55046 TRY
10 LKR1.10092 TRY
20 LKR2.20184 TRY
50 LKR5.50460 TRY
100 LKR11.00920 TRY
250 LKR27.52300 TRY
500 LKR55.04600 TRY
1000 LKR110.09200 TRY
2000 LKR220.18400 TRY
5000 LKR550.46000 TRY
10000 LKR1,100.92000 TRY