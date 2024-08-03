Israeli new sheqels to Sri Lankan rupees today
Convert ILS to LKR at the real exchange rate
|1 ILS to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|83.8982
|83.8982
|Low
|79.2673
|79.2673
|Average
|82.5363
|81.6793
|Change
|-2.61%
|-0.76%
|View full history
1 ILS to LKR stats
The performance of ILS to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.8982 and a 30 day low of 79.2673. This means the 30 day average was 82.5363. The change for ILS to LKR was -2.61.
The performance of ILS to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83.8982 and a 90 day low of 79.2673. This means the 90 day average was 81.6793. The change for ILS to LKR was -0.76.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 ILS
|79.26730 LKR
|5 ILS
|396.33650 LKR
|10 ILS
|792.67300 LKR
|20 ILS
|1,585.34600 LKR
|50 ILS
|3,963.36500 LKR
|100 ILS
|7,926.73000 LKR
|250 ILS
|19,816.82500 LKR
|500 ILS
|39,633.65000 LKR
|1000 ILS
|79,267.30000 LKR
|2000 ILS
|158,534.60000 LKR
|5000 ILS
|396,336.50000 LKR
|10000 ILS
|792,673.00000 LKR