Israeli new sheqels to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert ILS to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
83,324.90 lkr

1.000 ILS = 83.32 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.7081.4721.6580.96818.214
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2361.7241.9421.13321.331
1 USD0.9160.782183.1231.3491.520.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ILS83.32490 LKR
5 ILS416.62450 LKR
10 ILS833.24900 LKR
20 ILS1,666.49800 LKR
50 ILS4,166.24500 LKR
100 ILS8,332.49000 LKR
250 ILS20,831.22500 LKR
500 ILS41,662.45000 LKR
1000 ILS83,324.90000 LKR
2000 ILS166,649.80000 LKR
5000 ILS416,624.50000 LKR
10000 ILS833,249.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LKR0.01200 ILS
5 LKR0.06001 ILS
10 LKR0.12001 ILS
20 LKR0.24002 ILS
50 LKR0.60006 ILS
100 LKR1.20012 ILS
250 LKR3.00030 ILS
500 LKR6.00060 ILS
1000 LKR12.00120 ILS
2000 LKR24.00240 ILS
5000 LKR60.00600 ILS
10000 LKR120.01200 ILS