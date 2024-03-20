Bulgarian levs to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BGN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
168,498 lkr

1.000 BGN = 168.5 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BGN168.49800 LKR
5 BGN842.49000 LKR
10 BGN1,684.98000 LKR
20 BGN3,369.96000 LKR
50 BGN8,424.90000 LKR
100 BGN16,849.80000 LKR
250 BGN42,124.50000 LKR
500 BGN84,249.00000 LKR
1000 BGN168,498.00000 LKR
2000 BGN336,996.00000 LKR
5000 BGN842,490.00000 LKR
10000 BGN1,684,980.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 LKR0.00593 BGN
5 LKR0.02967 BGN
10 LKR0.05935 BGN
20 LKR0.11870 BGN
50 LKR0.29674 BGN
100 LKR0.59348 BGN
250 LKR1.48370 BGN
500 LKR2.96739 BGN
1000 LKR5.93478 BGN
2000 LKR11.86956 BGN
5000 LKR29.67390 BGN
10000 LKR59.34780 BGN