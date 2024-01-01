Indian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert INR to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
36,637.40 lkr

1.000 INR = 3.664 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3580.923.6730.7861.532278.61.343
1 CAD0.73610.6782.7050.5791.128205.1770.989
1 EUR1.0871.47613.9910.8541.665302.7411.459
1 AED0.2720.370.25110.2140.41775.8590.366

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 INR3.66374 LKR
5 INR18.31870 LKR
10 INR36.63740 LKR
20 INR73.27480 LKR
50 INR183.18700 LKR
100 INR366.37400 LKR
250 INR915.93500 LKR
500 INR1,831.87000 LKR
1000 INR3,663.74000 LKR
2000 INR7,327.48000 LKR
5000 INR18,318.70000 LKR
10000 INR36,637.40000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 LKR0.27295 INR
5 LKR1.36473 INR
10 LKR2.72945 INR
20 LKR5.45890 INR
50 LKR13.64725 INR
100 LKR27.29450 INR
250 LKR68.23625 INR
500 LKR136.47250 INR
1000 LKR272.94500 INR
2000 LKR545.89000 INR
5000 LKR1,364.72500 INR
10000 LKR2,729.45000 INR