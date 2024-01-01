Indonesian rupiahs to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert IDR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
19,343.90 lkr

1.000 IDR = 0.01934 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 IDR0.01934 LKR
5 IDR0.09672 LKR
10 IDR0.19344 LKR
20 IDR0.38688 LKR
50 IDR0.96720 LKR
100 IDR1.93439 LKR
250 IDR4.83598 LKR
500 IDR9.67195 LKR
1000 IDR19.34390 LKR
2000 IDR38.68780 LKR
5000 IDR96.71950 LKR
10000 IDR193.43900 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LKR51.69580 IDR
5 LKR258.47900 IDR
10 LKR516.95800 IDR
20 LKR1,033.91600 IDR
50 LKR2,584.79000 IDR
100 LKR5,169.58000 IDR
250 LKR12,923.95000 IDR
500 LKR25,847.90000 IDR
1000 LKR51,695.80000 IDR
2000 LKR103,391.60000 IDR
5000 LKR258,479.00000 IDR
10000 LKR516,958.00000 IDR