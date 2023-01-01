50 Sri Lankan rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert LKR to IDR at the real exchange rate

50 lkr
2,368.74 idr

1.00000 LKR = 47.37480 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86951.091791.01231.494591.662780.964518.7348
1 GBP1.1500911.25555104.6721.718911.912341.1092621.5466
1 USD0.9160.796464183.36751.369051.523110.883517.1611
1 INR0.01098750.009553650.011995110.01642190.01826990.01059770.205849

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LKR47.37480 IDR
5 LKR236.87400 IDR
10 LKR473.74800 IDR
20 LKR947.49600 IDR
50 LKR2368.74000 IDR
100 LKR4737.48000 IDR
250 LKR11843.70000 IDR
500 LKR23687.40000 IDR
1000 LKR47374.80000 IDR
2000 LKR94749.60000 IDR
5000 LKR236874.00000 IDR
10000 LKR473748.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 IDR0.02111 LKR
5 IDR0.10554 LKR
10 IDR0.21108 LKR
20 IDR0.42217 LKR
50 IDR1.05541 LKR
100 IDR2.11083 LKR
250 IDR5.27707 LKR
500 IDR10.55415 LKR
1000 IDR21.10830 LKR
2000 IDR42.21660 LKR
5000 IDR105.54150 LKR
10000 IDR211.08300 LKR