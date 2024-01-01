Sri Lankan rupees to Indian rupees today

1,000 lkr
273.42 inr

1.000 LKR = 0.2734 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 LKR0.27342 INR
5 LKR1.36712 INR
10 LKR2.73423 INR
20 LKR5.46846 INR
50 LKR13.67115 INR
100 LKR27.34230 INR
250 LKR68.35575 INR
500 LKR136.71150 INR
1000 LKR273.42300 INR
2000 LKR546.84600 INR
5000 LKR1,367.11500 INR
10000 LKR2,734.23000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 INR3.65733 LKR
5 INR18.28665 LKR
10 INR36.57330 LKR
20 INR73.14660 LKR
50 INR182.86650 LKR
100 INR365.73300 LKR
250 INR914.33250 LKR
500 INR1,828.66500 LKR
1000 INR3,657.33000 LKR
2000 INR7,314.66000 LKR
5000 INR18,286.65000 LKR
10000 INR36,573.30000 LKR