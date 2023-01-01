5 Indian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert INR to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 inr
19.71 lkr

1.00000 INR = 3.94289 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.370350.918753.672550.8005761.52872851.34215
1 CAD0.72974110.6704712.680010.5842131.11556207.9760.979421
1 EUR1.08841.4914913.99720.87131.66384310.1941.4608
1 AED0.272290.3731330.25017510.2179890.41625177.60280.365455

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 INR3.94289 LKR
5 INR19.71445 LKR
10 INR39.42890 LKR
20 INR78.85780 LKR
50 INR197.14450 LKR
100 INR394.28900 LKR
250 INR985.72250 LKR
500 INR1971.44500 LKR
1000 INR3942.89000 LKR
2000 INR7885.78000 LKR
5000 INR19714.45000 LKR
10000 INR39428.90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 LKR0.25362 INR
5 LKR1.26810 INR
10 LKR2.53621 INR
20 LKR5.07242 INR
50 LKR12.68105 INR
100 LKR25.36210 INR
250 LKR63.40525 INR
500 LKR126.81050 INR
1000 LKR253.62100 INR
2000 LKR507.24200 INR
5000 LKR1268.10500 INR
10000 LKR2536.21000 INR