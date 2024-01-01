Sri Lankan rupees to US dollars today

Convert LKR to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
3.29 usd

1.000 LKR = 0.003290 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / US Dollar
1 LKR0.00329 USD
5 LKR0.01645 USD
10 LKR0.03290 USD
20 LKR0.06579 USD
50 LKR0.16448 USD
100 LKR0.32896 USD
250 LKR0.82240 USD
500 LKR1.64479 USD
1000 LKR3.28958 USD
2000 LKR6.57916 USD
5000 LKR16.44790 USD
10000 LKR32.89580 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 USD303.99000 LKR
5 USD1,519.95000 LKR
10 USD3,039.90000 LKR
20 USD6,079.80000 LKR
50 USD15,199.50000 LKR
100 USD30,399.00000 LKR
250 USD75,997.50000 LKR
500 USD151,995.00000 LKR
1000 USD303,990.00000 LKR
2000 USD607,980.00000 LKR
5000 USD1,519,950.00000 LKR
10000 USD3,039,900.00000 LKR