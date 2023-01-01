100 Sri Lankan rupees to Indian rupees

Convert LKR to INR at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
25.38 inr

1.00000 LKR = 0.25376 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86941.091791.01781.494481.663040.9644518.7349
1 GBP1.1502211.25565104.6871.718921.912791.1093321.5485
1 USD0.9160.7964183.37251.368951.523350.8834517.1612
1 INR0.01098690.009552310.011994410.01641970.01827160.01059640.205838

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 LKR0.25376 INR
5 LKR1.26880 INR
10 LKR2.53759 INR
20 LKR5.07518 INR
50 LKR12.68795 INR
100 LKR25.37590 INR
250 LKR63.43975 INR
500 LKR126.87950 INR
1000 LKR253.75900 INR
2000 LKR507.51800 INR
5000 LKR1268.79500 INR
10000 LKR2537.59000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 INR3.94075 LKR
5 INR19.70375 LKR
10 INR39.40750 LKR
20 INR78.81500 LKR
50 INR197.03750 LKR
100 INR394.07500 LKR
250 INR985.18750 LKR
500 INR1970.37500 LKR
1000 INR3940.75000 LKR
2000 INR7881.50000 LKR
5000 INR19703.75000 LKR
10000 INR39407.50000 LKR