1,000 gbp
20,015,000 idr

1.000 GBP = 20,020 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2191.4751.6650.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6011.7271.9481.13121.37
1 USD0.920.786183.0331.3581.5320.88916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GBP20,015.00000 IDR
5 GBP100,075.00000 IDR
10 GBP200,150.00000 IDR
20 GBP400,300.00000 IDR
50 GBP1,000,750.00000 IDR
100 GBP2,001,500.00000 IDR
250 GBP5,003,750.00000 IDR
500 GBP10,007,500.00000 IDR
1000 GBP20,015,000.00000 IDR
2000 GBP40,030,000.00000 IDR
5000 GBP100,075,000.00000 IDR
10000 GBP200,150,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / British Pound Sterling
1 IDR0.00005 GBP
5 IDR0.00025 GBP
10 IDR0.00050 GBP
20 IDR0.00100 GBP
50 IDR0.00250 GBP
100 IDR0.00500 GBP
250 IDR0.01249 GBP
500 IDR0.02498 GBP
1000 IDR0.04996 GBP
2000 IDR0.09993 GBP
5000 IDR0.24981 GBP
10000 IDR0.49963 GBP