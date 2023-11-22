20 British pounds sterling to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert GBP to IDR at the real exchange rate

20 gbp
390,590 idr

1.00000 GBP = 19529.50000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869451.090390.83561.494151.659890.963718.7592
1 GBP1.1501511.2539104.4661.718341.908961.108421.574
1 USD0.917150.797512183.31251.37041.522420.8838517.2055
1 INR0.01100890.009572530.01200310.01644890.01827360.01060890.206518

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GBP19529.50000 IDR
5 GBP97647.50000 IDR
10 GBP195295.00000 IDR
20 GBP390590.00000 IDR
50 GBP976475.00000 IDR
100 GBP1952950.00000 IDR
250 GBP4882375.00000 IDR
500 GBP9764750.00000 IDR
1000 GBP19529500.00000 IDR
2000 GBP39059000.00000 IDR
5000 GBP97647500.00000 IDR
10000 GBP195295000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / British Pound Sterling
1 IDR0.00005 GBP
5 IDR0.00026 GBP
10 IDR0.00051 GBP
20 IDR0.00102 GBP
50 IDR0.00256 GBP
100 IDR0.00512 GBP
250 IDR0.01280 GBP
500 IDR0.02560 GBP
1000 IDR0.05120 GBP
2000 IDR0.10241 GBP
5000 IDR0.25602 GBP
10000 IDR0.51205 GBP