2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert IDR to LKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 idr
38.51 lkr

Rp1.000 IDR = Sr0.01926 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 IDR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01950.0195
Low0.01860.0185
Average0.01910.0188
Change3.39%3.77%
View full history

1 IDR to LKR stats

The performance of IDR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0195 and a 30 day low of 0.0186. This means the 30 day average was 0.0191. The change for IDR to LKR was 3.39.

The performance of IDR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0195 and a 90 day low of 0.0185. This means the 90 day average was 0.0188. The change for IDR to LKR was 3.77.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9620.9061.3091.4891.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.65611.4441.6431.4950.8438.606
1 SGD0.76464.1540.69211.1381.0350.5835.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 IDR0.01926 LKR
5 IDR0.09628 LKR
10 IDR0.19257 LKR
20 IDR0.38513 LKR
50 IDR0.96284 LKR
100 IDR1.92567 LKR
250 IDR4.81418 LKR
500 IDR9.62835 LKR
1000 IDR19.25670 LKR
2000 IDR38.51340 LKR
5000 IDR96.28350 LKR
10000 IDR192.56700 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LKR51.93000 IDR
5 LKR259.65000 IDR
10 LKR519.30000 IDR
20 LKR1,038.60000 IDR
50 LKR2,596.50000 IDR
100 LKR5,193.00000 IDR
250 LKR12,982.50000 IDR
500 LKR25,965.00000 IDR
1000 LKR51,930.00000 IDR
2000 LKR103,860.00000 IDR
5000 LKR259,650.00000 IDR
10000 LKR519,300.00000 IDR