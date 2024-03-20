US dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert USD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
303,875 lkr

1.000 USD = 303.9 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:54
 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1130.0010.0010.0010.0050.013
1 INR16.1211.8230.0160.0110.0090.0870.202
1 JPY8.8420.54810.0090.0060.0050.0480.111
1 CAD986.52261.2111.57810.6780.5795.30212.374

Conversion rates US Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 USD303.87500 LKR
5 USD1,519.37500 LKR
10 USD3,038.75000 LKR
20 USD6,077.50000 LKR
50 USD15,193.75000 LKR
100 USD30,387.50000 LKR
250 USD75,968.75000 LKR
500 USD151,937.50000 LKR
1000 USD303,875.00000 LKR
2000 USD607,750.00000 LKR
5000 USD1,519,375.00000 LKR
10000 USD3,038,750.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / US Dollar
1 LKR0.00329 USD
5 LKR0.01645 USD
10 LKR0.03291 USD
20 LKR0.06582 USD
50 LKR0.16454 USD
100 LKR0.32908 USD
250 LKR0.82271 USD
500 LKR1.64541 USD
1000 LKR3.29083 USD
2000 LKR6.58166 USD
5000 LKR16.45415 USD
10000 LKR32.90830 USD