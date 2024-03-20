Chinese yuan rmb to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CNY to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
42,198.50 lkr

1.000 CNY = 42.20 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8241.3590.9230.7881.53583.2131.344
1 HKD0.12810.1740.1180.1010.19610.6360.172
1 CAD0.7365.75610.6790.581.12961.220.989
1 EUR1.0848.4811.47310.8551.66390.2031.457

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CNY42.19850 LKR
5 CNY210.99250 LKR
10 CNY421.98500 LKR
20 CNY843.97000 LKR
50 CNY2,109.92500 LKR
100 CNY4,219.85000 LKR
250 CNY10,549.62500 LKR
500 CNY21,099.25000 LKR
1000 CNY42,198.50000 LKR
2000 CNY84,397.00000 LKR
5000 CNY210,992.50000 LKR
10000 CNY421,985.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LKR0.02370 CNY
5 LKR0.11849 CNY
10 LKR0.23698 CNY
20 LKR0.47395 CNY
50 LKR1.18488 CNY
100 LKR2.36976 CNY
250 LKR5.92440 CNY
500 LKR11.84880 CNY
1000 LKR23.69760 CNY
2000 LKR47.39520 CNY
5000 LKR118.48800 CNY
10000 LKR236.97600 CNY