Australian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert AUD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
198,446 lkr

1.000 AUD = 198.4 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:27
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.0970.921.654151.5351.3581.343
1 GBP1.2721105.721.1712.104192.791.7281.709
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8240.0160.016
1 EUR1.0870.85490.30511.797164.6851.4761.46

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AUD198.44600 LKR
5 AUD992.23000 LKR
10 AUD1,984.46000 LKR
20 AUD3,968.92000 LKR
50 AUD9,922.30000 LKR
100 AUD19,844.60000 LKR
250 AUD49,611.50000 LKR
500 AUD99,223.00000 LKR
1000 AUD198,446.00000 LKR
2000 AUD396,892.00000 LKR
5000 AUD992,230.00000 LKR
10000 AUD1,984,460.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 LKR0.00504 AUD
5 LKR0.02520 AUD
10 LKR0.05039 AUD
20 LKR0.10078 AUD
50 LKR0.25196 AUD
100 LKR0.50392 AUD
250 LKR1.25979 AUD
500 LKR2.51959 AUD
1000 LKR5.03917 AUD
2000 LKR10.07834 AUD
5000 LKR25.19585 AUD
10000 LKR50.39170 AUD