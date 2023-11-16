Australian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert AUD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
212938 lkr

1.00000 AUD = 212.93800 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87451.084890.29391.486561.670980.964318.7448
1 GBP1.1435111.2406103.2621.700061.910971.1026921.4369
1 USD0.92180.806062183.23551.370351.540360.8888517.2795
1 INR0.01107490.009684110.012014110.01646350.0185060.01067870.207598

How to convert Australian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AUD212.93800 LKR
5 AUD1064.69000 LKR
10 AUD2129.38000 LKR
20 AUD4258.76000 LKR
50 AUD10646.90000 LKR
100 AUD21293.80000 LKR
250 AUD53234.50000 LKR
500 AUD106469.00000 LKR
1000 AUD212938.00000 LKR
2000 AUD425876.00000 LKR
5000 AUD1064690.00000 LKR
10000 AUD2129380.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 LKR0.00470 AUD
5 LKR0.02348 AUD
10 LKR0.04696 AUD
20 LKR0.09392 AUD
50 LKR0.23481 AUD
100 LKR0.46962 AUD
250 LKR1.17405 AUD
500 LKR2.34810 AUD
1000 LKR4.69621 AUD
2000 LKR9.39242 AUD
5000 LKR23.48105 AUD
10000 LKR46.96210 AUD