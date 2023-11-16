Canadian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
238,667 lkr

1.00000 CAD = 238.66700 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.088190.5681.495381.676060.9645518.787
1 GBP1.1428611.2437103.5191.709221.915741.1023421.4736
1 USD0.919050.804052183.2351.37431.540360.8864517.2659
1 INR0.01104140.009660030.012014210.01651110.01850610.010650.207436

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CAD238.66700 LKR
5 CAD1193.33500 LKR
10 CAD2386.67000 LKR
20 CAD4773.34000 LKR
50 CAD11933.35000 LKR
100 CAD23866.70000 LKR
250 CAD59666.75000 LKR
500 CAD119333.50000 LKR
1000 CAD238667.00000 LKR
2000 CAD477334.00000 LKR
5000 CAD1193335.00000 LKR
10000 CAD2386670.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 LKR0.00419 CAD
5 LKR0.02095 CAD
10 LKR0.04190 CAD
20 LKR0.08380 CAD
50 LKR0.20950 CAD
100 LKR0.41899 CAD
250 LKR1.04748 CAD
500 LKR2.09497 CAD
1000 LKR4.18994 CAD
2000 LKR8.37988 CAD
5000 LKR20.94970 CAD
10000 LKR41.89940 CAD