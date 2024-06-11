Canadian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
2,20,046 lkr

C$1.000 CAD = Sr220.0 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:29
How to convert Canadian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CAD220,04600 LKR
5 CAD1.100,23000 LKR
10 CAD2.200,46000 LKR
20 CAD4.400,92000 LKR
50 CAD11.002,30000 LKR
100 CAD22.004,60000 LKR
250 CAD55.011,50000 LKR
500 CAD110.023,00000 LKR
1000 CAD220.046,00000 LKR
2000 CAD440.092,00000 LKR
5000 CAD1.100.230,00000 LKR
10000 CAD2.200.460,00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 LKR0,00454 CAD
5 LKR0,02272 CAD
10 LKR0,04544 CAD
20 LKR0,09089 CAD
50 LKR0,22722 CAD
100 LKR0,45445 CAD
250 LKR1,13612 CAD
500 LKR2,27225 CAD
1000 LKR4,54449 CAD
2000 LKR9,08898 CAD
5000 LKR22,72245 CAD
10000 LKR45,44490 CAD