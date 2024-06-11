100 Canadian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert CAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 cad
21,999.90 lkr

C$1.000 CAD = Sr220.0 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:30
How to convert Canadian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CAD219,99900 LKR
5 CAD1.099,99500 LKR
10 CAD2.199,99000 LKR
20 CAD4.399,98000 LKR
50 CAD10.999,95000 LKR
100 CAD21.999,90000 LKR
250 CAD54.999,75000 LKR
500 CAD109.999,50000 LKR
1000 CAD219.999,00000 LKR
2000 CAD439.998,00000 LKR
5000 CAD1.099.995,00000 LKR
10000 CAD2.199.990,00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 LKR0,00455 CAD
5 LKR0,02273 CAD
10 LKR0,04545 CAD
20 LKR0,09091 CAD
50 LKR0,22727 CAD
100 LKR0,45455 CAD
250 LKR1,13637 CAD
500 LKR2,27274 CAD
1000 LKR4,54548 CAD
2000 LKR9,09096 CAD
5000 LKR22,72740 CAD
10000 LKR45,45480 CAD