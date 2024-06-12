Danish kroner to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert DKK to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
43,718.80 lkr

kr1.000 DKK = Sr43.72 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2510.843299.3321.62511.46789.773
1 USD0.93110.4680.784278.51.51210.66983.526
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6040.1441.0197.979
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3481355.1011.92813.604106.499

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DKK43,71880 LKR
5 DKK218,59400 LKR
10 DKK437,18800 LKR
20 DKK874,37600 LKR
50 DKK2.185,94000 LKR
100 DKK4.371,88000 LKR
250 DKK10.929,70000 LKR
500 DKK21.859,40000 LKR
1000 DKK43.718,80000 LKR
2000 DKK87.437,60000 LKR
5000 DKK218.594,00000 LKR
10000 DKK437.188,00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Danish Krone
1 LKR0,02287 DKK
5 LKR0,11437 DKK
10 LKR0,22873 DKK
20 LKR0,45747 DKK
50 LKR1,14367 DKK
100 LKR2,28734 DKK
250 LKR5,71835 DKK
500 LKR11,43670 DKK
1000 LKR22,87340 DKK
2000 LKR45,74680 DKK
5000 LKR114,36700 DKK
10000 LKR228,73400 DKK