Danish krone to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 43,719 today, reflecting a 0.158% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.700% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 44,196 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 43,561 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.628% decrease in value.