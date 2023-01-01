amount-spellout.1000 Sri Lankan rupees to Danish kroner

Convert LKR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 lkr
20.86 dkk

1.00000 LKR = 0.02086 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Danish Krone
1 LKR0.02086 DKK
5 LKR0.10431 DKK
10 LKR0.20863 DKK
20 LKR0.41725 DKK
50 LKR1.04313 DKK
100 LKR2.08626 DKK
250 LKR5.21565 DKK
500 LKR10.43130 DKK
1000 LKR20.86260 DKK
2000 LKR41.72520 DKK
5000 LKR104.31300 DKK
10000 LKR208.62600 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DKK47.93280 LKR
5 DKK239.66400 LKR
10 DKK479.32800 LKR
20 DKK958.65600 LKR
50 DKK2396.64000 LKR
100 DKK4793.28000 LKR
250 DKK11983.20000 LKR
500 DKK23966.40000 LKR
1000 DKK47932.80000 LKR
2000 DKK95865.60000 LKR
5000 DKK239664.00000 LKR
10000 DKK479328.00000 LKR