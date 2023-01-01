Indian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert INR to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
39,401 lkr

1.00000 INR = 3.94010 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086590.44751.493991.678380.964218.7946
1 GBP1.1437711.24275103.4551.708841.919751.1028321.4975
1 USD0.92040.804667183.24671.375051.544760.887417.2983
1 INR0.01105610.009666050.012012510.01651780.01855640.01065990.207796

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 INR3.94010 LKR
5 INR19.70050 LKR
10 INR39.40100 LKR
20 INR78.80200 LKR
50 INR197.00500 LKR
100 INR394.01000 LKR
250 INR985.02500 LKR
500 INR1970.05000 LKR
1000 INR3940.10000 LKR
2000 INR7880.20000 LKR
5000 INR19700.50000 LKR
10000 INR39401.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 LKR0.25380 INR
5 LKR1.26900 INR
10 LKR2.53801 INR
20 LKR5.07602 INR
50 LKR12.69005 INR
100 LKR25.38010 INR
250 LKR63.45025 INR
500 LKR126.90050 INR
1000 LKR253.80100 INR
2000 LKR507.60200 INR
5000 LKR1269.00500 INR
10000 LKR2538.01000 INR