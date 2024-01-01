Convert LKR to INR at the real exchange rate

50 Sri Lankan rupees to Indian rupees

50 lkr
13.68 inr

Sr1.000 LKR = ₹0.2736 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 LKR0.27358 INR
5 LKR1.36791 INR
10 LKR2.73582 INR
20 LKR5.47164 INR
50 LKR13.67910 INR
100 LKR27.35820 INR
250 LKR68.39550 INR
500 LKR136.79100 INR
1000 LKR273.58200 INR
2000 LKR547.16400 INR
5000 LKR1,367.91000 INR
10000 LKR2,735.82000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 INR3.65521 LKR
5 INR18.27605 LKR
10 INR36.55210 LKR
20 INR73.10420 LKR
50 INR182.76050 LKR
100 INR365.52100 LKR
250 INR913.80250 LKR
300 INR1,096.56300 LKR
500 INR1,827.60500 LKR
600 INR2,193.12600 LKR
1000 INR3,655.21000 LKR
2000 INR7,310.42000 LKR
5000 INR18,276.05000 LKR
10000 INR36,552.10000 LKR
25000 INR91,380.25000 LKR
50000 INR182,760.50000 LKR
100000 INR365,521.00000 LKR
1000000 INR3,655,210.00000 LKR
1000000000 INR3,655,210,000.00000 LKR