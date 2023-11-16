Chinese yuan rmb to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CNY to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
45287 lkr

1.00000 CNY = 45.28700 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.0862590.39341.494731.677090.964718.7193
1 GBP1.143911.24255103.41.709811.91841.1035221.4129
1 USD0.92060.804797183.2161.376051.543920.8879517.233
1 INR0.01106280.009671180.012016910.01653590.01855320.01067040.207088

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CNY45.28700 LKR
5 CNY226.43500 LKR
10 CNY452.87000 LKR
20 CNY905.74000 LKR
50 CNY2264.35000 LKR
100 CNY4528.70000 LKR
250 CNY11321.75000 LKR
500 CNY22643.50000 LKR
1000 CNY45287.00000 LKR
2000 CNY90574.00000 LKR
5000 CNY226435.00000 LKR
10000 CNY452870.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LKR0.02208 CNY
5 LKR0.11041 CNY
10 LKR0.22081 CNY
20 LKR0.44163 CNY
50 LKR1.10407 CNY
100 LKR2.20814 CNY
250 LKR5.52035 CNY
500 LKR11.04070 CNY
1000 LKR22.08140 CNY
2000 LKR44.16280 CNY
5000 LKR110.40700 CNY
10000 LKR220.81400 CNY