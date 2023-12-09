10 Chinese yuan rmb to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert CNY to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 cny
456.32 lkr

1.00000 CNY = 45.63150 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CNY45.63150 LKR
5 CNY228.15750 LKR
10 CNY456.31500 LKR
20 CNY912.63000 LKR
50 CNY2281.57500 LKR
100 CNY4563.15000 LKR
250 CNY11407.87500 LKR
500 CNY22815.75000 LKR
1000 CNY45631.50000 LKR
2000 CNY91263.00000 LKR
5000 CNY228157.50000 LKR
10000 CNY456315.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LKR0.02191 CNY
5 LKR0.10957 CNY
10 LKR0.21915 CNY
20 LKR0.43829 CNY
50 LKR1.09573 CNY
100 LKR2.19147 CNY
250 LKR5.47867 CNY
500 LKR10.95735 CNY
1000 LKR21.91470 CNY
2000 LKR43.82940 CNY
5000 LKR109.57350 CNY
10000 LKR219.14700 CNY