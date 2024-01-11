중국 위안화 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 CNY → LKR 변환

1,000 cny
44,962.10 lkr

1.00000 CNY = 44.96210 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.81821.337950.911250.7845291.492283.02311.33165
1 HKD0.12790710.1711330.116560.1003470.19086310.61920.170327
1 CAD0.7474125.8434210.6811060.5863671.1152962.05250.995291
1 EUR1.097358.57931.468210.860921.6374791.10541.46129

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 스리랑카 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → LKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 스리랑카 루피
1 CNY44.96210 LKR
5 CNY224.81050 LKR
10 CNY449.62100 LKR
20 CNY899.24200 LKR
50 CNY2248.10500 LKR
100 CNY4496.21000 LKR
250 CNY11240.52500 LKR
500 CNY22481.05000 LKR
1000 CNY44962.10000 LKR
2000 CNY89924.20000 LKR
5000 CNY224810.50000 LKR
10000 CNY449621.00000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LKR0.02224 CNY
5 LKR0.11120 CNY
10 LKR0.22241 CNY
20 LKR0.44482 CNY
50 LKR1.11204 CNY
100 LKR2.22409 CNY
250 LKR5.56022 CNY
500 LKR11.12045 CNY
1000 LKR22.24090 CNY
2000 LKR44.48180 CNY
5000 LKR111.20450 CNY
10000 LKR222.40900 CNY