노르웨이 크로네 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 NOK → LKR 변환

1000 nok
31137.60 lkr

1.00000 NOK = 31.13760 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.9135583.0620.78653510.2951312.83.97466.81243
1 EUR1.09465190.92380.86099511.26921437.064.350857.4571
1 INR0.01203920.010998210.009469250.12394415.80510.0478510.0820162
1 GBP1.27141.16145105.605113.08861669.095.053288.66103

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 스리랑카 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → LKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 노르웨이 크로네

NOK → USD

NOK → EUR

NOK → INR

NOK → GBP

NOK → SEK

NOK → KRW

NOK → PLN

NOK → DKK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 스리랑카 루피
1 NOK31.13760 LKR
5 NOK155.68800 LKR
10 NOK311.37600 LKR
20 NOK622.75200 LKR
50 NOK1556.88000 LKR
100 NOK3113.76000 LKR
250 NOK7784.40000 LKR
500 NOK15568.80000 LKR
1000 NOK31137.60000 LKR
2000 NOK62275.20000 LKR
5000 NOK155688.00000 LKR
10000 NOK311376.00000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 LKR0.03212 NOK
5 LKR0.16058 NOK
10 LKR0.32115 NOK
20 LKR0.64231 NOK
50 LKR1.60577 NOK
100 LKR3.21155 NOK
250 LKR8.02887 NOK
500 LKR16.05775 NOK
1000 LKR32.11550 NOK
2000 LKR64.23100 NOK
5000 LKR160.57750 NOK
10000 LKR321.15500 NOK