일본 엔 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 JPY → LKR 변환

10000 jpy
22164.40 lkr

1.00000 JPY = 2.21644 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:25
상위 통화

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7834840.910751.488651.336550.85057.160051.32925
1 GBP1.2763511.162511.900041.705911.085579.138731.69659
1 EUR1.097950.8602111.634461.467470.933827.861381.45945
1 AUD0.671750.5263050.61182210.8978270.5713234.809760.892924

일본 엔 → 스리랑카 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → LKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 일본 엔

JPY → USD

JPY → GBP

JPY → EUR

JPY → AUD

JPY → CAD

JPY → CHF

JPY → CNY

JPY → SGD

환율 일본 엔 / 스리랑카 루피
100 JPY221.64400 LKR
1000 JPY2216.44000 LKR
1500 JPY3324.66000 LKR
2000 JPY4432.88000 LKR
3000 JPY6649.32000 LKR
5000 JPY11082.20000 LKR
5400 JPY11968.77600 LKR
10000 JPY22164.40000 LKR
15000 JPY33246.60000 LKR
20000 JPY44328.80000 LKR
25000 JPY55411.00000 LKR
30000 JPY66493.20000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / 일본 엔
1 LKR0.45117 JPY
5 LKR2.25587 JPY
10 LKR4.51174 JPY
20 LKR9.02348 JPY
50 LKR22.55870 JPY
100 LKR45.11740 JPY
250 LKR112.79350 JPY
500 LKR225.58700 JPY
1000 LKR451.17400 JPY
2000 LKR902.34800 JPY
5000 LKR2255.87000 JPY
10000 LKR4511.74000 JPY