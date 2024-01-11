뉴질랜드 달러 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 NZD → LKR 변환

1,000 nzd
199,808 lkr

1.00000 NZD = 199.80800 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503190.7871230.9135583.08241.344150.85565146.1
1 AUD0.6652510.5236330.60772855.27060.8941960.56922197.193
1 GBP1.270451.9097311.16062105.5521.707681.08705185.613
1 EUR1.094651.645470.86161190.94611.471370.936615159.925

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 스리랑카 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → LKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 스리랑카 루피
1 NZD199.80800 LKR
5 NZD999.04000 LKR
10 NZD1998.08000 LKR
20 NZD3996.16000 LKR
50 NZD9990.40000 LKR
100 NZD19980.80000 LKR
250 NZD49952.00000 LKR
500 NZD99904.00000 LKR
1000 NZD199808.00000 LKR
2000 NZD399616.00000 LKR
5000 NZD999040.00000 LKR
10000 NZD1998080.00000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 LKR0.00500 NZD
5 LKR0.02502 NZD
10 LKR0.05005 NZD
20 LKR0.10010 NZD
50 LKR0.25024 NZD
100 LKR0.50048 NZD
250 LKR1.25120 NZD
500 LKR2.50240 NZD
1000 LKR5.00481 NZD
2000 LKR10.00962 NZD
5000 LKR25.02405 NZD
10000 LKR50.04810 NZD