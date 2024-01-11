폴란드 즈워티 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 PLN → LKR 변환

1,000 pln
80,991.30 lkr

1.00000 PLN = 80.99130 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.912650.78526883.08670.855051312.810.348222.5411
1 EUR1.0957510.8604491.04230.9369351438.511.338624.6985
1 GBP1.273451.16221105.8071.08891671.7913.177728.7045
1 INR0.01203560.01098390.0094511910.010291115.80040.1245470.271286

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 스리랑카 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → LKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 스리랑카 루피
1 PLN80.99130 LKR
5 PLN404.95650 LKR
10 PLN809.91300 LKR
20 PLN1619.82600 LKR
50 PLN4049.56500 LKR
100 PLN8099.13000 LKR
250 PLN20247.82500 LKR
500 PLN40495.65000 LKR
1000 PLN80991.30000 LKR
2000 PLN161982.60000 LKR
5000 PLN404956.50000 LKR
10000 PLN809913.00000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 LKR0.01235 PLN
5 LKR0.06173 PLN
10 LKR0.12347 PLN
20 LKR0.24694 PLN
50 LKR0.61735 PLN
100 LKR1.23470 PLN
250 LKR3.08675 PLN
500 LKR6.17350 PLN
1000 LKR12.34700 PLN
2000 LKR24.69400 PLN
5000 LKR61.73500 PLN
10000 LKR123.47000 PLN