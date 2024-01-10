불가리아 레프 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 BGN → LKR 변환

1000 bgn
181004 lkr

1.00000 BGN = 181.00400 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:22
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 스리랑카 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → LKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 스리랑카 루피
1 BGN181.00400 LKR
5 BGN905.02000 LKR
10 BGN1810.04000 LKR
20 BGN3620.08000 LKR
50 BGN9050.20000 LKR
100 BGN18100.40000 LKR
250 BGN45251.00000 LKR
500 BGN90502.00000 LKR
1000 BGN181004.00000 LKR
2000 BGN362008.00000 LKR
5000 BGN905020.00000 LKR
10000 BGN1810040.00000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / 불가리아 레프
1 LKR0.00552 BGN
5 LKR0.02762 BGN
10 LKR0.05525 BGN
20 LKR0.11049 BGN
50 LKR0.27624 BGN
100 LKR0.55247 BGN
250 LKR1.38118 BGN
500 LKR2.76236 BGN
1000 LKR5.52473 BGN
2000 LKR11.04946 BGN
5000 LKR27.62365 BGN
10000 LKR55.24730 BGN