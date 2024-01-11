이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 ILS → LKR 변환

1,000 ils
85,994.50 lkr

1.00000 ILS = 85.99450 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86021.098491.14631.467461.634650.93303518.6322
1 GBP1.1625211.2769105.9581.705941.900291.0846721.6601
1 USD0.91040.783147182.9811.3361.488210.8494516.963
1 INR0.01097140.009437660.01205110.01610010.01793430.01023670.20442

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 스리랑카 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → LKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 이스라엘 신 셰켈

ILS → USD

ILS → EUR

ILS → GBP

ILS → INR

ILS → JPY

ILS → RUB

ILS → AUD

ILS → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 스리랑카 루피
1 ILS85.99450 LKR
5 ILS429.97250 LKR
10 ILS859.94500 LKR
20 ILS1719.89000 LKR
50 ILS4299.72500 LKR
100 ILS8599.45000 LKR
250 ILS21498.62500 LKR
500 ILS42997.25000 LKR
1000 ILS85994.50000 LKR
2000 ILS171989.00000 LKR
5000 ILS429972.50000 LKR
10000 ILS859945.00000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 LKR0.01163 ILS
5 LKR0.05814 ILS
10 LKR0.11629 ILS
20 LKR0.23257 ILS
50 LKR0.58143 ILS
100 LKR1.16286 ILS
250 LKR2.90715 ILS
500 LKR5.81430 ILS
1000 LKR11.62860 ILS
2000 LKR23.25720 ILS
5000 LKR58.14300 ILS
10000 LKR116.28600 ILS