브라질 헤알 → 스리랑카 루피

실제 환율로 BRL → LKR 변환

1,000 brl
65,911.20 lkr

1.00000 BRL = 65.91120 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861251.097191.07591.468031.637830.93371518.6273
1 GBP1.161111.2739105.7531.704611.901771.0841421.6292
1 USD0.91150.784991183.01511.33811.492870.851116.9787
1 INR0.01097990.0094560.01204610.01611880.01798310.01025240.204525

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 스리랑카 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 LKR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → LKR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 브라질 헤알

BRL → USD

BRL → EUR

BRL → GBP

BRL → INR

BRL → JPY

BRL → RUB

BRL → AUD

BRL → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 브라질 헤알 / 스리랑카 루피
1 BRL65.91120 LKR
5 BRL329.55600 LKR
10 BRL659.11200 LKR
20 BRL1318.22400 LKR
50 BRL3295.56000 LKR
100 BRL6591.12000 LKR
250 BRL16477.80000 LKR
500 BRL32955.60000 LKR
1000 BRL65911.20000 LKR
2000 BRL131822.40000 LKR
5000 BRL329556.00000 LKR
10000 BRL659112.00000 LKR
환율 스리랑카 루피 / 브라질 헤알
1 LKR0.01517 BRL
5 LKR0.07586 BRL
10 LKR0.15172 BRL
20 LKR0.30344 BRL
50 LKR0.75860 BRL
100 LKR1.51719 BRL
250 LKR3.79298 BRL
500 LKR7.58595 BRL
1000 LKR15.17190 BRL
2000 LKR30.34380 BRL
5000 LKR75.85950 BRL
10000 LKR151.71900 BRL