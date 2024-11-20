Brazilian reais to Sri Lankan rupees today
Convert BRL to LKR at the real exchange rate
BRL to LKR conversion chart
1 BRL = 50.37410 LKR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BRL to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|51.8057
|56.1019
|Low
|49.8825
|49.8825
|Average
|50.8656
|52.7691
|Change
|-2.18%
|-6.38%
|View full history
1 BRL to LKR stats
The performance of BRL to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.8057 and a 30 day low of 49.8825. This means the 30 day average was 50.8656. The change for BRL to LKR was -2.18.
The performance of BRL to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.1019 and a 90 day low of 49.8825. This means the 90 day average was 52.7691. The change for BRL to LKR was -6.38.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Sri Lankan rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brazilian real
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 BRL
|50.37410 LKR
|5 BRL
|251.87050 LKR
|10 BRL
|503.74100 LKR
|20 BRL
|1,007.48200 LKR
|50 BRL
|2,518.70500 LKR
|100 BRL
|5,037.41000 LKR
|250 BRL
|12,593.52500 LKR
|500 BRL
|25,187.05000 LKR
|1000 BRL
|50,374.10000 LKR
|2000 BRL
|100,748.20000 LKR
|5000 BRL
|251,870.50000 LKR
|10000 BRL
|503,741.00000 LKR