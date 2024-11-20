Brazilian reais to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BRL to LKR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Sr50.37 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
BRL to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 BRL to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.805756.1019
Low49.882549.8825
Average50.865652.7691
Change-2.18%-6.38%
View full history

1 BRL to LKR stats

The performance of BRL to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.8057 and a 30 day low of 49.8825. This means the 30 day average was 50.8656. The change for BRL to LKR was -2.18.

The performance of BRL to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.1019 and a 90 day low of 49.8825. This means the 90 day average was 52.7691. The change for BRL to LKR was -6.38.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BRL50.37410 LKR
5 BRL251.87050 LKR
10 BRL503.74100 LKR
20 BRL1,007.48200 LKR
50 BRL2,518.70500 LKR
100 BRL5,037.41000 LKR
250 BRL12,593.52500 LKR
500 BRL25,187.05000 LKR
1000 BRL50,374.10000 LKR
2000 BRL100,748.20000 LKR
5000 BRL251,870.50000 LKR
10000 BRL503,741.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 LKR0.01985 BRL
5 LKR0.09926 BRL
10 LKR0.19852 BRL
20 LKR0.39703 BRL
50 LKR0.99258 BRL
100 LKR1.98515 BRL
250 LKR4.96288 BRL
500 LKR9.92575 BRL
1000 LKR19.85150 BRL
2000 LKR39.70300 BRL
5000 LKR99.25750 BRL
10000 LKR198.51500 BRL