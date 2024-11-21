Swedish kronor to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert SEK to LKR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Sr26.42 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
SEK to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 SEK to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.788530.0463
Low26.424626.4246
Average27.156128.3737
Change-4.91%-10.24%
1 SEK to LKR stats

The performance of SEK to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.7885 and a 30 day low of 26.4246. This means the 30 day average was 27.1561. The change for SEK to LKR was -4.91.

The performance of SEK to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.0463 and a 90 day low of 26.4246. This means the 90 day average was 28.3737. The change for SEK to LKR was -10.24.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SEK26.42460 LKR
5 SEK132.12300 LKR
10 SEK264.24600 LKR
20 SEK528.49200 LKR
50 SEK1,321.23000 LKR
100 SEK2,642.46000 LKR
250 SEK6,606.15000 LKR
500 SEK13,212.30000 LKR
1000 SEK26,424.60000 LKR
2000 SEK52,849.20000 LKR
5000 SEK132,123.00000 LKR
10000 SEK264,246.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 LKR0.03784 SEK
5 LKR0.18922 SEK
10 LKR0.37844 SEK
20 LKR0.75687 SEK
50 LKR1.89218 SEK
100 LKR3.78435 SEK
250 LKR9.46088 SEK
500 LKR18.92175 SEK
1000 LKR37.84350 SEK
2000 LKR75.68700 SEK
5000 LKR189.21750 SEK
10000 LKR378.43500 SEK