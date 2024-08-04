Japanese yen to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert JPY to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
20,592 lkr

¥1.000 JPY = Sr2.059 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.05922.0592
Low1.87791.8779
Average1.94351.9267
Change8.84%6.75%
1 JPY to LKR stats

The performance of JPY to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0592 and a 30 day low of 1.8779. This means the 30 day average was 1.9435. The change for JPY to LKR was 8.84.

The performance of JPY to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0592 and a 90 day low of 1.8779. This means the 90 day average was 1.9267. The change for JPY to LKR was 6.75.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Sri Lankan Rupee
100 JPY205.92000 LKR
1000 JPY2,059.20000 LKR
1500 JPY3,088.80000 LKR
2000 JPY4,118.40000 LKR
3000 JPY6,177.60000 LKR
5000 JPY10,296.00000 LKR
5400 JPY11,119.68000 LKR
10000 JPY20,592.00000 LKR
15000 JPY30,888.00000 LKR
20000 JPY41,184.00000 LKR
25000 JPY51,480.00000 LKR
30000 JPY61,776.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 LKR0.48563 JPY
5 LKR2.42812 JPY
10 LKR4.85625 JPY
20 LKR9.71250 JPY
50 LKR24.28125 JPY
100 LKR48.56250 JPY
250 LKR121.40625 JPY
500 LKR242.81250 JPY
1000 LKR485.62500 JPY
2000 LKR971.25000 JPY
5000 LKR2,428.12500 JPY
10000 LKR4,856.25000 JPY