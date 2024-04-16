1,500 Japanese yen to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert JPY to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,500 jpy
2,904.71 lkr

1.000 JPY = 1.936 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:04
How to convert Japanese yen to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Sri Lankan Rupee
100 JPY193.64700 LKR
1000 JPY1,936.47000 LKR
1500 JPY2,904.70500 LKR
2000 JPY3,872.94000 LKR
3000 JPY5,809.41000 LKR
5000 JPY9,682.35000 LKR
5400 JPY10,456.93800 LKR
10000 JPY19,364.70000 LKR
15000 JPY29,047.05000 LKR
20000 JPY38,729.40000 LKR
25000 JPY48,411.75000 LKR
30000 JPY58,094.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 LKR0.51640 JPY
5 LKR2.58202 JPY
10 LKR5.16404 JPY
20 LKR10.32808 JPY
50 LKR25.82020 JPY
100 LKR51.64040 JPY
250 LKR129.10100 JPY
500 LKR258.20200 JPY
1000 LKR516.40400 JPY
2000 LKR1,032.80800 JPY
5000 LKR2,582.02000 JPY
10000 LKR5,164.04000 JPY