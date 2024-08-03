Chinese yuan rmb to Sri Lankan rupees today
Convert CNY to LKR at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|42.0862
|42.0862
|Low
|41.6205
|40.9775
|Average
|41.7654
|41.7069
|Change
|0.62%
|2.71%
|View full history
1 CNY to LKR stats
The performance of CNY to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.0862 and a 30 day low of 41.6205. This means the 30 day average was 41.7654. The change for CNY to LKR was 0.62.
The performance of CNY to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.0862 and a 90 day low of 40.9775. This means the 90 day average was 41.7069. The change for CNY to LKR was 2.71.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Sri Lankan rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 CNY
|42.08620 LKR
|5 CNY
|210.43100 LKR
|10 CNY
|420.86200 LKR
|20 CNY
|841.72400 LKR
|50 CNY
|2,104.31000 LKR
|100 CNY
|4,208.62000 LKR
|250 CNY
|10,521.55000 LKR
|500 CNY
|21,043.10000 LKR
|1000 CNY
|42,086.20000 LKR
|2000 CNY
|84,172.40000 LKR
|5000 CNY
|210,431.00000 LKR
|10000 CNY
|420,862.00000 LKR