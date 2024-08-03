Chinese yuan rmb to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CNY to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
42,086.20 lkr

¥1.000 CNY = Sr42.09 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

CNY to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.086242.0862
Low41.620540.9775
Average41.765441.7069
Change0.62%2.71%
View full history

1 CNY to LKR stats

The performance of CNY to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.0862 and a 30 day low of 41.6205. This means the 30 day average was 41.7654. The change for CNY to LKR was 0.62.

The performance of CNY to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.0862 and a 90 day low of 40.9775. This means the 90 day average was 41.7069. The change for CNY to LKR was 2.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CNY42.08620 LKR
5 CNY210.43100 LKR
10 CNY420.86200 LKR
20 CNY841.72400 LKR
50 CNY2,104.31000 LKR
100 CNY4,208.62000 LKR
250 CNY10,521.55000 LKR
500 CNY21,043.10000 LKR
1000 CNY42,086.20000 LKR
2000 CNY84,172.40000 LKR
5000 CNY210,431.00000 LKR
10000 CNY420,862.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LKR0.02376 CNY
5 LKR0.11880 CNY
10 LKR0.23761 CNY
20 LKR0.47522 CNY
50 LKR1.18804 CNY
100 LKR2.37608 CNY
250 LKR5.94020 CNY
500 LKR11.88040 CNY
1000 LKR23.76080 CNY
2000 LKR47.52160 CNY
5000 LKR118.80400 CNY
10000 LKR237.60800 CNY