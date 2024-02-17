2000 Chinese yuan rmb to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert CNY to LKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 cny
86,811.80 lkr

1.00000 CNY = 43.40590 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CNY43.40590 LKR
5 CNY217.02950 LKR
10 CNY434.05900 LKR
20 CNY868.11800 LKR
50 CNY2170.29500 LKR
100 CNY4340.59000 LKR
250 CNY10851.47500 LKR
500 CNY21702.95000 LKR
1000 CNY43405.90000 LKR
2000 CNY86811.80000 LKR
5000 CNY217029.50000 LKR
10000 CNY434059.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LKR0.02304 CNY
5 LKR0.11519 CNY
10 LKR0.23038 CNY
20 LKR0.46077 CNY
50 LKR1.15192 CNY
100 LKR2.30383 CNY
250 LKR5.75957 CNY
500 LKR11.51915 CNY
1000 LKR23.03830 CNY
2000 LKR46.07660 CNY
5000 LKR115.19150 CNY
10000 LKR230.38300 CNY