Hong Kong dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert HKD to LKR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Sr37.33 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:02
HKD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 HKD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.775539.1612
Low37.332137.3321
Average37.636238.0789
Change-0.94%-3.27%
1 HKD to LKR stats

The performance of HKD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.7755 and a 30 day low of 37.3321. This means the 30 day average was 37.6362. The change for HKD to LKR was -0.94.

The performance of HKD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.1612 and a 90 day low of 37.3321. This means the 90 day average was 38.0789. The change for HKD to LKR was -3.27.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
100 HKD3,733.21000 LKR
200 HKD7,466.42000 LKR
300 HKD11,199.63000 LKR
500 HKD18,666.05000 LKR
1000 HKD37,332.10000 LKR
2000 HKD74,664.20000 LKR
2500 HKD93,330.25000 LKR
3000 HKD111,996.30000 LKR
4000 HKD149,328.40000 LKR
5000 HKD186,660.50000 LKR
10000 HKD373,321.00000 LKR
20000 HKD746,642.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 LKR0.02679 HKD
5 LKR0.13393 HKD
10 LKR0.26787 HKD
20 LKR0.53573 HKD
50 LKR1.33933 HKD
100 LKR2.67866 HKD
250 LKR6.69665 HKD
500 LKR13.39330 HKD
1000 LKR26.78660 HKD
2000 LKR53.57320 HKD
5000 LKR133.93300 HKD
10000 LKR267.86600 HKD