Hong Kong dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert HKD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
38,852.80 lkr

1.000 HKD = 38.85 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.5310.921.35583.193
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.556
1 GBP1.2729.15511.7091.9471.171.724105.797
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00961.918

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
100 HKD3,885.28000 LKR
200 HKD7,770.56000 LKR
300 HKD11,655.84000 LKR
500 HKD19,426.40000 LKR
1000 HKD38,852.80000 LKR
2000 HKD77,705.60000 LKR
2500 HKD97,132.00000 LKR
3000 HKD116,558.40000 LKR
4000 HKD155,411.20000 LKR
5000 HKD194,264.00000 LKR
10000 HKD388,528.00000 LKR
20000 HKD777,056.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Hong Kong Dollar
1 LKR0.02574 HKD
5 LKR0.12869 HKD
10 LKR0.25738 HKD
20 LKR0.51476 HKD
50 LKR1.28691 HKD
100 LKR2.57382 HKD
250 LKR6.43455 HKD
500 LKR12.86910 HKD
1000 LKR25.73820 HKD
2000 LKR51.47640 HKD
5000 LKR128.69100 HKD
10000 LKR257.38200 HKD