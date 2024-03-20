Brazilian reais to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BRL to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
60,387.40 lkr

1.000 BRL = 60.39 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1461.4741.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5971.7271.9491.13221.389
1 USD0.9230.788183.1641.361.5350.89216.845
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BRL60.38740 LKR
5 BRL301.93700 LKR
10 BRL603.87400 LKR
20 BRL1,207.74800 LKR
50 BRL3,019.37000 LKR
100 BRL6,038.74000 LKR
250 BRL15,096.85000 LKR
500 BRL30,193.70000 LKR
1000 BRL60,387.40000 LKR
2000 BRL120,774.80000 LKR
5000 BRL301,937.00000 LKR
10000 BRL603,874.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 LKR0.01656 BRL
5 LKR0.08280 BRL
10 LKR0.16560 BRL
20 LKR0.33119 BRL
50 LKR0.82799 BRL
100 LKR1.65597 BRL
250 LKR4.13993 BRL
500 LKR8.27985 BRL
1000 LKR16.55970 BRL
2000 LKR33.11940 BRL
5000 LKR82.79850 BRL
10000 LKR165.59700 BRL