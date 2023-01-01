1 Sri Lankan rupee to Brazilian reais

Convert LKR to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.01 brl

1.00000 LKR = 0.01492 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87051.0911590.97461.493781.66220.964318.7345
1 GBP1.1487711.2534104.5021.71591.909361.1077521.5203
1 USD0.916450.79783183.3751.3691.523350.8836517.1695
1 INR0.01099210.009569170.01199410.01641980.0182710.01059850.205931

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 LKR0.01492 BRL
5 LKR0.07462 BRL
10 LKR0.14924 BRL
20 LKR0.29848 BRL
50 LKR0.74620 BRL
100 LKR1.49240 BRL
250 LKR3.73100 BRL
500 LKR7.46200 BRL
1000 LKR14.92400 BRL
2000 LKR29.84800 BRL
5000 LKR74.62000 BRL
10000 LKR149.24000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BRL67.00620 LKR
5 BRL335.03100 LKR
10 BRL670.06200 LKR
20 BRL1340.12400 LKR
50 BRL3350.31000 LKR
100 BRL6700.62000 LKR
250 BRL16751.55000 LKR
500 BRL33503.10000 LKR
1000 BRL67006.20000 LKR
2000 BRL134012.40000 LKR
5000 BRL335031.00000 LKR
10000 BRL670062.00000 LKR