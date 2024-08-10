10 Brazilian reais to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BRL to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 brl
544.47 lkr

R$1.000 BRL = Sr54.45 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.861758.7830
Low52.572152.5721
Average54.120555.8952
Change-2.18%-6.04%
View full history

1 BRL to LKR stats

The performance of BRL to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.8617 and a 30 day low of 52.5721. This means the 30 day average was 54.1205. The change for BRL to LKR was -2.18.

The performance of BRL to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.7830 and a 90 day low of 52.5721. This means the 90 day average was 55.8952. The change for BRL to LKR was -6.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BRL54.44660 LKR
5 BRL272.23300 LKR
10 BRL544.46600 LKR
20 BRL1,088.93200 LKR
50 BRL2,722.33000 LKR
100 BRL5,444.66000 LKR
250 BRL13,611.65000 LKR
500 BRL27,223.30000 LKR
1000 BRL54,446.60000 LKR
2000 BRL108,893.20000 LKR
5000 BRL272,233.00000 LKR
10000 BRL544,466.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 LKR0.01837 BRL
5 LKR0.09183 BRL
10 LKR0.18367 BRL
20 LKR0.36733 BRL
50 LKR0.91833 BRL
100 LKR1.83666 BRL
250 LKR4.59165 BRL
500 LKR9.18330 BRL
1000 LKR18.36660 BRL
2000 LKR36.73320 BRL
5000 LKR91.83300 BRL
10000 LKR183.66600 BRL