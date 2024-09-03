Swedish kronor to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert SEK to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
29,004.40 lkr

kr1.000 SEK = Sr29.00 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 SEK to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.569029.5690
Low28.367227.9140
Average28.936828.7787
Change1.83%-0.27%
View full history

1 SEK to LKR stats

The performance of SEK to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.5690 and a 30 day low of 28.3672. This means the 30 day average was 28.9368. The change for SEK to LKR was 1.83.

The performance of SEK to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.5690 and a 90 day low of 27.9140. This means the 90 day average was 28.7787. The change for SEK to LKR was -0.27.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0761.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SEK29.00440 LKR
5 SEK145.02200 LKR
10 SEK290.04400 LKR
20 SEK580.08800 LKR
50 SEK1,450.22000 LKR
100 SEK2,900.44000 LKR
250 SEK7,251.10000 LKR
500 SEK14,502.20000 LKR
1000 SEK29,004.40000 LKR
2000 SEK58,008.80000 LKR
5000 SEK145,022.00000 LKR
10000 SEK290,044.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 LKR0.03448 SEK
5 LKR0.17239 SEK
10 LKR0.34478 SEK
20 LKR0.68955 SEK
50 LKR1.72388 SEK
100 LKR3.44775 SEK
250 LKR8.61938 SEK
500 LKR17.23875 SEK
1000 LKR34.47750 SEK
2000 LKR68.95500 SEK
5000 LKR172.38750 SEK
10000 LKR344.77500 SEK