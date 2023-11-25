5 Swedish kronor to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SEK to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 sek
157.17 lkr

1.00000 SEK = 31.43400 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SEK31.43400 LKR
5 SEK157.17000 LKR
10 SEK314.34000 LKR
20 SEK628.68000 LKR
50 SEK1571.70000 LKR
100 SEK3143.40000 LKR
250 SEK7858.50000 LKR
500 SEK15717.00000 LKR
1000 SEK31434.00000 LKR
2000 SEK62868.00000 LKR
5000 SEK157170.00000 LKR
10000 SEK314340.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 LKR0.03181 SEK
5 LKR0.15906 SEK
10 LKR0.31813 SEK
20 LKR0.63625 SEK
50 LKR1.59064 SEK
100 LKR3.18127 SEK
250 LKR7.95317 SEK
500 LKR15.90635 SEK
1000 LKR31.81270 SEK
2000 LKR63.62540 SEK
5000 LKR159.06350 SEK
10000 LKR318.12700 SEK